/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
114 Apartments for rent in Claremont, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Oakmont
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Claremont
798 Lander Circle
798 Lander Circle, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Spacious, secluded condo near shopping and schools - Property Id: 310288 Beautiful, spacious Stone Creek condo within walking distance to Vons shopping center. Less than two miles to Claremont Colleges. Community pool/jacuzzi.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Village
770 W 1st Street
770 1st Street, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Excellent location in the Claremont Village Walk community! Enjoy walking to the Packing House, Claremont Village, Metrolink Train Station, Claremont Colleges, stores, restaurants, movie theaters and much more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - H
580 Bucknell Avenue, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Village Residential
660 W Bonita Ave 25C
660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 25C Available 09/01/20 Bonita Terrace MidCentury Modern Garden Apartments - Property Id: 317800 Fabulous Mid-Century Modern Garden Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Claremont California Fully Remodeled with Fantastic Amenities Unbeatable
Results within 1 mile of Claremont
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
54 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1296 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,740
1336 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
403 Cardinal Lane
403 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1641 sqft
This Beautiful open floor plan home conveniently located in the prestigious community of "Claremont Square". The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open and spacious kitchen with large island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
889 Harvest Ave
889 Harvest Avenue, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2439 sqft
NEWER VIEW HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY (no one has ever lived there yet).....It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms Plus loft. ( Downstairs has 1 bedroom with Full bathroom). 2 car-garage attached. Very open floor plan with living room, dining room.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
846 Pommelo Way
846 Pommelo Way, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2110 sqft
Beautiful home for rent! Close to Claremont downtown, schools, university, shopping center, nice neighborhood, HOA has swimming pool, BBQ. Welcome to your new home!
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Place, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Claremont
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 07:25am
6 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 07:22am
4 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
Similar Pages
Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClaremont 3 BedroomsClaremont Apartments with Balcony
Claremont Apartments with GarageClaremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClaremont Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA