All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 750 W. San Jose Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
750 W. San Jose Ave
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:46 AM
750 W. San Jose Ave
750 West San Jose Avenue
·
Location
750 West San Jose Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Vista
Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathroom//Pets welcome. Courtyard style.
W. San Jose Ave. Claremont CA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 750 W. San Jose Ave have any available units?
750 W. San Jose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Claremont, CA
.
Is 750 W. San Jose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
750 W. San Jose Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 W. San Jose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 W. San Jose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 750 W. San Jose Ave offer parking?
No, 750 W. San Jose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 750 W. San Jose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 W. San Jose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 W. San Jose Ave have a pool?
No, 750 W. San Jose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 750 W. San Jose Ave have accessible units?
No, 750 W. San Jose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 750 W. San Jose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 W. San Jose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 W. San Jose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 W. San Jose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
