169 Apartments for rent in Claremont, CA with parking

2 Units Available
Oakmont
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.

1 Unit Available
North Claremont
798 Lander Circle
798 Lander Circle, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Spacious, secluded condo near shopping and schools - Property Id: 310288 Beautiful, spacious Stone Creek condo within walking distance to Vons shopping center. Less than two miles to Claremont Colleges. Community pool/jacuzzi.

1 Unit Available
North Claremont
788 Huron Drive
788 Huron Drive, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2000 sqft
Beautiful, newer courtyard style home in the very desirable Serrano community. Home features a huge kitchen with more cabinet and counter space than anyone could ever use! Cabinets are newer and counter top is granite. Appliances are stainless steel.

1 Unit Available
Village
770 W 1st Street
770 1st Street, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Excellent location in the Claremont Village Walk community! Enjoy walking to the Packing House, Claremont Village, Metrolink Train Station, Claremont Colleges, stores, restaurants, movie theaters and much more.

1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - H
580 Bucknell Avenue, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.

1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.

1 Unit Available
Village Residential
660 W Bonita Ave 25C
660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 25C Available 09/01/20 Bonita Terrace MidCentury Modern Garden Apartments - Property Id: 317800 Fabulous Mid-Century Modern Garden Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Claremont California Fully Remodeled with Fantastic Amenities Unbeatable
Results within 1 mile of Claremont
54 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
27 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
7 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1296 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
5 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
5 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.

1 Unit Available
403 Cardinal Lane
403 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1641 sqft
This Beautiful open floor plan home conveniently located in the prestigious community of "Claremont Square". The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open and spacious kitchen with large island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
889 Harvest Ave
889 Harvest Avenue, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2439 sqft
NEWER VIEW HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY (no one has ever lived there yet).....It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms Plus loft. ( Downstairs has 1 bedroom with Full bathroom). 2 car-garage attached. Very open floor plan with living room, dining room.

1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.

1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.

1 Unit Available
725 Bangor Street
725 Bangor Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1612 sqft
This stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a Planned Unit Development featuring a wide driveway. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cupboard space.

1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Claremont
4 Units Available
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
782 sqft
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies.
12 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
13 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
7 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
11 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
City Guide for Claremont, CA

Situated at the feet of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains in eastern Los Angeles County sits the eclectic little college town of Claremont, California. A medium-sized city frequently cited as one of the best places to live in not only the Golden State but also all of America, Claremont plays host to some of the most attractive and luxurious apartments for rent that you’ll find anywhere.

Apartments for rent in “The City of Trees and PhD’s” tend to be on the pricier side. The average rental goes for around $1500, but luxury apartments and family-sized, multi-BR units often cost considerably more. On the bright side, leasing specials, especially for new residents, pop up frequently, so check back every now and then for the best apartment deals in Claremont the interwebs has to offer.

Claremont is one of America’s premier college towns – seven highly regarded institutions of higher learning drive the local economy – so it should come as no surprise that apartments for rent are available in abundance. Most leases are good for an entire year, although some rental properties in Claremont do offer short-term leasing deals, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost.) As is the case in most college towns, apartment complexes in Claremont tend to see spikes in occupancy immediately prior to the fall semester; if you’re a student, faculty, or staff member at one of the “Claremont Colleges,” we recommend beginning your apartment search no later than May or June to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

Amenities, as you might expect, tend to be second to none at rental properties in Claremont, California. You definitely won’t find any clunkers in the listings for Claremont; instead, you can expect to find a wide range of chic, modern rentals that come equipped with mondo (yep, mondo) bells and whistles such as gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, Jacuzzis, covered parking, swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, concierge service, patios, balconies, and so on.

Scoring an apartment for rent in Claremont isn’t difficult per se, but it does take a somewhat hefty bank account/source of income and an above-average credit/renting history. If you have some hiccups and pockmarks in your renting/credit past (like, if you have a habit of using your credit card bills just to practice origami), you’ll need a cosigner with some seriously deep pockets to seal the deal for your Claremont dream dwellings.

As if Claremont didn’t already make the rest of us green with envy, the city is also home to a wide range of cultural attractions, eateries, after-hours hotspots, shopping destinations, museums, theaters, parks, scenic trails, and a botanical garden and arboretum. Whether you prefer your fun in the sun or you’re the crazy night owl type, you’ll never run out of things to do for kicks in “The City of Trees and PhD’s.”

And now that we’ve touched all the bases, it’s time for the part we love best: helping you find the perfect apartment for rent in Claremont, California. Best of luck and happy trails, doc! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Claremont, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Claremont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

