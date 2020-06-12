/
3 bedroom apartments
140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Claremont, CA
Village
1 Unit Available
142 Principia Ct
142 Principia Court, Claremont, CA
Welcome to Village Walk Townhomes! This beautiful property is nestled at the end of the courtyard with a private patio to enjoy your morning coffee/tea and walking distance to the Claremont Village, Metrolink station. The property has 4 bedrooms/2.
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
768 California Drive
768 California Drive, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1611 sqft
Charming, traditional house in "walk to Claremont Village" neighborhood near schools, shopping and park.
North Claremont
1 Unit Available
663 Huron Place
663 Huron Drive, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1781 sqft
New 2 story single family home located in desirable area in Claremont. 1781 square feet, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Granite counter tops. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, dual sink, separate shower and tub.
Meadowood
1 Unit Available
316 E Dunbarton Place
316 Dunbarton Place, Claremont, CA
North Claremont executive type home in the Meadowood Community. This home is on a beautiful cut-de-sac, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large bonus room upstairs, living room, dining room, separate family room, separate laundry and a 3 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Claremont
8 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,702
1360 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.
1 Unit Available
890 Indian Hill Blvd.
890 Indian Hill Boulevard, Pomona, CA
This 4 Bed/3 Bath home has an attached ADU making it a multi-generational home and has been completely remodeled! This home features can lighting and ceiling fans throughout, individual A/C/heat/dehumidifiers in each room, two washer and dryer
1 Unit Available
349 Cardinal Lane
349 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1641 sqft
UPGRADED NEWER HOME located in a very convenient location!! Walking distance to Claremont 5 Colleges, Metro link, restaurants. Close to Montclair mall, Target, gym, 210 / 10 Freeways, shops and many more.
1 Unit Available
831 Sunburst Way
831 Sunburst Way, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
Fabulous townhouse located in the desirable Bonita Village Community. This turnkey unit was built in 2016 and shows like a model. It offers 3 BR & 3.5 BA with 1,850 SF of living area.
1 Unit Available
2255 wisteria
2255 Wisteria Avenue, Upland, CA
Great home in North Upland! Spacious living room with high ceilings and fire place. Dining room next to the kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, newer counter tops and breakfast nook.
1 Unit Available
725 Bangor Street
725 Bangor Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1612 sqft
This stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a Planned Unit Development featuring a wide driveway. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cupboard space.
North La Verne Hillside
1 Unit Available
7160 Las Brisas
7160 Las Brisas, La Verne, CA
***AVAILABLE FURNISHED*** BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED VIEW HOME | ELEVATED CORNER IN THE RANCHO ESPERANZA GATED ESTATES. Front elevation offers lush landscaping w/mature trees, stamped concrete driveway & walkway w/brick ribbon to the front door.
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Claremont
Downtown Ontario
8 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
San Dimas
12 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
1 Unit Available
17 Viewpoint Circle
17 Viewpoint Circle, Pomona, CA
Beautiful 4Bd 3Bth house in Phillips Ranch - Beautiful 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, and has a large backyard. This home is the quiet Phillips Ranch neighborhood. The home is walking distance from an elementary school.
1 Unit Available
920 Raymond St
920 Raymond Street, Upland, CA
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Upland! - Beautiful recently remodeled 2 story home in a good neighborhood of Upland features 5 beds (1 bed downstairs), 2 baths, 1,900 sqft. 2-car garage. Vaulted ceiling, spacious living room and family room.
1 Unit Available
624 E. Jefferson Avenue
624 East Jefferson Avenue, Pomona, CA
Rental Home/Cottage - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a 2-car garage with roll-up door. Ample storage closets. Gas stove, full laundry hookups and pantry in kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout the home.
1 Unit Available
1009 Ashport St.
1009 Ashport Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Pomona House on Cul-De-Sac - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ASHPORT to (763) 225-1739 Rested on a 7,517 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.
1 Unit Available
1551 N Poconos Cir
1551 Poconos Circle, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1844 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Remodeled House For Rent in Gated and Private Upland Community - Gated private community. New paint, new tile, new carpet. Central Air. Formal living room and separate family room with a fireplace.
