101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Claremont, CA

Situated at the feet of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains in eastern Los Angeles County sits the eclectic little college town of Claremont, California. A medium-sized city frequently cited as one of the best places to live in not only the Golden State but also all of America, Claremont plays host to some of the most attractive and luxurious apartments for rent that you’ll find anywhere.

Apartments for rent in “The City of Trees and PhD’s” tend to be on the pricier side. The average rental goes for around $1500, but luxury apartments and family-sized, multi-BR units often cost considerably more. On the bright side, leasing specials, especially for new residents, pop up frequently, so check back every now and then for the best apartment deals in Claremont the interwebs has to offer.

Claremont is one of America’s premier college towns – seven highly regarded institutions of higher learning drive the local economy – so it should come as no surprise that apartments for rent are available in abundance. Most leases are good for an entire year, although some rental properties in Claremont do offer short-term leasing deals, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost.) As is the case in most college towns, apartment complexes in Claremont tend to see spikes in occupancy immediately prior to the fall semester; if you’re a student, faculty, or staff member at one of the “Claremont Colleges,” we recommend beginning your apartment search no later than May or June to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

Amenities, as you might expect, tend to be second to none at rental properties in Claremont, California. You definitely won’t find any clunkers in the listings for Claremont; instead, you can expect to find a wide range of chic, modern rentals that come equipped with mondo (yep, mondo) bells and whistles such as gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, Jacuzzis, covered parking, swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, concierge service, patios, balconies, and so on.

Scoring an apartment for rent in Claremont isn’t difficult per se, but it does take a somewhat hefty bank account/source of income and an above-average credit/renting history. If you have some hiccups and pockmarks in your renting/credit past (like, if you have a habit of using your credit card bills just to practice origami), you’ll need a cosigner with some seriously deep pockets to seal the deal for your Claremont dream dwellings.

As if Claremont didn’t already make the rest of us green with envy, the city is also home to a wide range of cultural attractions, eateries, after-hours hotspots, shopping destinations, museums, theaters, parks, scenic trails, and a botanical garden and arboretum. Whether you prefer your fun in the sun or you’re the crazy night owl type, you’ll never run out of things to do for kicks in “The City of Trees and PhD’s.”

And now that we’ve touched all the bases, it’s time for the part we love best: helping you find the perfect apartment for rent in Claremont, California. Best of luck and happy trails, doc! See more