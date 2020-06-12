/
2 bedroom apartments
106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Claremont, CA
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
743 Mansfield Dr.
743 Mansfield Drive, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1180 sqft
Wonderful 2bedroom condo!! - STATUS: Ready to show, call The office for appointment! Beautiful condo in North Claremont! Two master suites and 2.5 baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite. Central Air. Wood flooring and updated paint colors.
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
1630 Mankato Ct
1630 Mankato Court, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1649 sqft
Available now! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautifully landscaped Club HOA. Each bedroom has its own attached bathroom and private balcony.
Vista
1 Unit Available
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard
679 Indian Hill Boulevard, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,088 sq ft condo with a large private patio just off of Indian Hill and San Jose in Claremont.
Vista
1 Unit Available
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
31 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
22 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1085 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Foothill Corridor
11 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
997 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
1 Unit Available
3752 Towne Park Circle
3752 Towne Park Circle, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools! This Townhouse has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt/Totally Remodel. Come live in the Lap of Luxury! This remodel is straight out of a magazine. So Elegant and refined.
1 Unit Available
9336 Mesa Verde Drive
9336 Mesa Verde Drive, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1065 sqft
The unit is in very convenient location. Easy-accessed to Fwy 10. Walk-distance to shopping mall and restaurants. The modern style cabinet and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.
Downtown Ontario
8 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1451 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
5 Units Available
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
782 sqft
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies.
San Dimas
5 Units Available
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
923 sqft
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
640 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
5 Units Available
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
806 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with media room, gym bike racks, two pools and carport. Units feature large closets, A/C, patio/balcony and electronic thermostat. Great location close to Heritage Park.
