1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 PM
73 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Claremont, CA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,746
725 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village Residential
1 Unit Available
660 W Bonita Ave 31J
660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
700 sqft
Unit 31J Available 05/01/20 Bonita Terrace Apartments - Property Id: 168184 Gorgeous Remodel! Brand New Kitchen, Black Granite Counter tops, Electric Cook-top & Oven, Refinished Cabinets, Lots of Natural Light, Ceiling-to-Floor Windows + Sky
Results within 1 mile of Claremont
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
20 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
798 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Foothill Corridor
7 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
747 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
5 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Results within 5 miles of Claremont
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Foothill Corridor
9 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,811
837 sqft
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
750 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,576
677 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
San Dimas
4 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
700 sqft
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
4 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain Crest Apartments
1481 W 7th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
718 sqft
Mountain Crest Apartments in the city of Upland is a gated community, complete with two, beautiful, spacious courtyards that maintain a variety of lush landscaping. Residents can relax in the swimming pool and lounge areas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
680 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
1868 3rd St #3
1868 3rd Street, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Bungalow in the heart of downtown La Verne - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home is recently updated throughout. It's the back unit and has it's own parking spot and entrance.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
762 Hawthorne Place
762 East Hawthorne Place, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
POMONA - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath - Freestanding 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit with no shared walls in the City of Pomona close to shopping and transportation. For viewings please call: Joe Corral Cell: 626-702-4288 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5763359)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
503 E. E Street
503 East East Street, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
600 sqft
ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW REMODELED 1 BED 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME Downtown Ontario - ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ONTARIO! Open style floor plan feels large yet cozy, nice size living room with classic builtins blended
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
850 S. San Antonio Ave
850 South San Antonio Avenue, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
This house has been recently updated and has granite counters and a new dishwasher and stove. Large living room with wood laminate floors makes the unit look really modern. House located across from Washington Elementary.
