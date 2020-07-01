Rent Calculator
1173 Briarcroft Road
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:17 AM
1 of 5
Location
1173 Briarcroft Road, Claremont, CA 91711
Sumner
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 SPACIOUS Bedroom 1 Bath Guest House beautiful residential area!!! Unit is unfurnished .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have any available units?
1173 Briarcroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Claremont, CA
.
Is 1173 Briarcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Briarcroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Briarcroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Claremont
.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road offer parking?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not offer parking.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have a pool?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not have a pool.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not have units with air conditioning.
