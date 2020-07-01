All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 1173 Briarcroft Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
1173 Briarcroft Road
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

1173 Briarcroft Road

1173 Briarcroft Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1173 Briarcroft Road, Claremont, CA 91711
Sumner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 SPACIOUS Bedroom 1 Bath Guest House beautiful residential area!!! Unit is unfurnished .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have any available units?
1173 Briarcroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
Is 1173 Briarcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Briarcroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Briarcroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road offer parking?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not offer parking.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have a pool?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not have a pool.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 Briarcroft Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1173 Briarcroft Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Parking
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
Woodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAAdelanto, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University