Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool hot tub internet access cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard

Discover a blend of warmth and sophistication at this newly renovated gated condominium style community. Its proximity to I-80 and central location between Roseville and Downtown Sacramento offers residents a wealth of convenient shopping, dining, recreation, entertainment, educational, and employment opportunities. The well-planned community amenities and attractive features at Sunrise Commons Apartments in Citrus Heights are extensive: as a luxurious clubhouse with fireplace and kitchen facilities, a large shimmering swimming pool and soothing spa. Exceptional interior appointments like dramatic vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer, and an upgraded gourmet kitchen are among the special touches our apartments for rent in Citrus Heights have to offer. The combination of style, function, and affordability have established Sunrise Commons as the premier destination in luxury pet-friendly apartment living!