Home
/
Citrus Heights, CA
/
Sunrise Commons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Sunrise Commons

8123 Sunrise Boulevard · (916) 619-1251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8123 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 178 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunrise Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
Discover a blend of warmth and sophistication at this newly renovated gated condominium style community. Its proximity to I-80 and central location between Roseville and Downtown Sacramento offers residents a wealth of convenient shopping, dining, recreation, entertainment, educational, and employment opportunities. The well-planned community amenities and attractive features at Sunrise Commons Apartments in Citrus Heights are extensive: as a luxurious clubhouse with fireplace and kitchen facilities, a large shimmering swimming pool and soothing spa. Exceptional interior appointments like dramatic vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer, and an upgraded gourmet kitchen are among the special touches our apartments for rent in Citrus Heights have to offer. The combination of style, function, and affordability have established Sunrise Commons as the premier destination in luxury pet-friendly apartment living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sunrise Commons have any available units?
Sunrise Commons has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunrise Commons have?
Some of Sunrise Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunrise Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Sunrise Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunrise Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunrise Commons is pet friendly.
Does Sunrise Commons offer parking?
Yes, Sunrise Commons offers parking.
Does Sunrise Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunrise Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunrise Commons have a pool?
Yes, Sunrise Commons has a pool.
Does Sunrise Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Sunrise Commons has accessible units.
Does Sunrise Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunrise Commons has units with dishwashers.

