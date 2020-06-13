Apartment List
/
CA
/
citrus heights
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Citrus Heights, CA

Finding an apartment in Citrus Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Birdcage Heights
10 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sunrise Ranch
7 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Sunrise Oaks
45 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
9 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Renaissance wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Birdcage Heights
10 Units Available
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
$1,049
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
CHANT
2 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 10 at 09:15am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
Legacy Park
8079 Sunrise East Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
861 sqft
Legacy Park Apartments is beautiful, newly remodeled apartment community in an excellent location in Citrus Heights. The community is just a short drive from I-80 and HWY 50.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sunrise Ranch
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Commons
8123 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
873 sqft
Discover a blend of warmth and sophistication at this newly renovated gated condominium style community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chase
1 Unit Available
8126 Glen Creek Way
8126 Glen Creek Way, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1031 sqft
8126 Glen Creek Way Available 06/30/20 Charming Citrus Heights 3bd Home with Garage & Large Backyard - This Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Citrus Heights near Twin Oaks Avenue & Old Auburn Rd at 8126 Glen Creek Way.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
1 Unit Available
7143 Karen Rae Ct
7143 Karen Rae Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1634 sqft
7143 Karen Rae Ct Available 06/15/20 Large lot in a cul-de-sac - 2 Story home in a court. Large open living spaces. Formal living room has bay window. Formal dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
6035 Cheshire Wy
6035 Cheshire Way, Citrus Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Spacious 4 bd/3 ba House in Citrus Heights with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom House is located in Citrus Heights near Madison Avenue & Sunrise Blvd.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Oaks
1 Unit Available
5435 San Juan Ave
5435 San Juan Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
998 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 290869 Duplex Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290869 Property Id 290869 (RLNE5820290)

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Arcade Creek
1 Unit Available
7408 Gallant Circle
7408 Gallant Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1292 sqft
Very Nice 3bd/2ba Citrus Heights Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Citrus Heights near Sylvan Rd & Auburn Blvd.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
7649 Northridge Drive
7649 North Ridge Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1644 sqft
NICE HOME IN CITRUS HEIGHTS! - Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and nook area for dining . Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. Nice size bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated October 3 at 09:01pm
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
5448 Highview Lane
5448 Highview Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
990 sqft
Charming duplex for rent in Citrus Heights! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, schools and transportation. Visit rentinfo365.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,364
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7532 Fairway Two Ave.
7532 Fairway Two Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1498 sqft
Super Cute !!! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath House in Fair Oaks - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condo in the heart of Fair Oaks, Gated Community, Pool, 2 space covered carport. Close to schools, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
South Cirby
1 Unit Available
2031 Polley Dr.
2031 Polley Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1135 sqft
Charming Bungalow home in Roseville with Pool - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Pool Corner home with lots of natural light located in Champion Oaks Subdivision. Has a suspicious kitchen with lots of cabinets for your storage needs.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
5533 East Knoll Dr
5533 East Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Citrus Heights, CA

Finding an apartment in Citrus Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Citrus Heights 1 BedroomsCitrus Heights 2 BedroomsCitrus Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCitrus Heights 3 BedroomsCitrus Heights Accessible ApartmentsCitrus Heights Apartments with Balcony
Citrus Heights Apartments with GarageCitrus Heights Apartments with GymCitrus Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCitrus Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCitrus Heights Apartments with Parking
Citrus Heights Apartments with PoolCitrus Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerCitrus Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsCitrus Heights Furnished ApartmentsCitrus Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CA
Orangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Birdcage HeightsSunrise Ranch
Sunrise Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College