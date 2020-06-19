All apartments in Citrus Heights
8126 Glen Creek Way
8126 Glen Creek Way

8126 Glen Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

8126 Glen Creek Way, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Chase

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
8126 Glen Creek Way Available 06/30/20 Charming Citrus Heights 3bd Home with Garage & Large Backyard - This Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Citrus Heights near Twin Oaks Avenue & Old Auburn Rd at 8126 Glen Creek Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, minutes from the Sunrise Mall shopping area and Roseville.

Amenities include a good sized floorplan with living and dining areas, wall heat & air, kitchen with range, dishwasher, disposal, lots of cabinet space, indoor laundry hook-ups, over sized 1 car garage, covered patio and good-sized backyard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $10.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal and online payment option.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE3281968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 Glen Creek Way have any available units?
8126 Glen Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Heights, CA.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 8126 Glen Creek Way have?
Some of 8126 Glen Creek Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8126 Glen Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
8126 Glen Creek Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 Glen Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8126 Glen Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 8126 Glen Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 8126 Glen Creek Way does offer parking.
Does 8126 Glen Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8126 Glen Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 Glen Creek Way have a pool?
No, 8126 Glen Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 8126 Glen Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 8126 Glen Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 Glen Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8126 Glen Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
