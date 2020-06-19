Amenities

8126 Glen Creek Way Available 06/30/20 Charming Citrus Heights 3bd Home with Garage & Large Backyard - This Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Citrus Heights near Twin Oaks Avenue & Old Auburn Rd at 8126 Glen Creek Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, minutes from the Sunrise Mall shopping area and Roseville.



Amenities include a good sized floorplan with living and dining areas, wall heat & air, kitchen with range, dishwasher, disposal, lots of cabinet space, indoor laundry hook-ups, over sized 1 car garage, covered patio and good-sized backyard.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $10.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal and online payment option.



For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



