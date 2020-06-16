All apartments in Citrus Heights
5448 Highview Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:50 PM

5448 Highview Lane

5448 Highview Lane · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Citrus Heights
Birdcage Heights
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5448 Highview Lane, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Birdcage Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming duplex for rent in Citrus Heights! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information and to schedule a showing or be added to a wait-list so you are notified when a showing is set.

Rent: $1295 + $70 water, sewer, garbage

At this time, the property owner is not accepting housing vouchers.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount.  Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.
 
-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: cgapm.com/appstatus

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5448 Highview Lane have any available units?
5448 Highview Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
Is 5448 Highview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5448 Highview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5448 Highview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5448 Highview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5448 Highview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5448 Highview Lane does offer parking.
Does 5448 Highview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5448 Highview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5448 Highview Lane have a pool?
No, 5448 Highview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5448 Highview Lane have accessible units?
No, 5448 Highview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5448 Highview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5448 Highview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5448 Highview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5448 Highview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave
Citrus Heights, CA 95841
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr
Citrus Heights, CA 95610

