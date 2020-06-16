5448 Highview Lane

Amenities

Charming duplex for rent in Citrus Heights! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.



Rent: $1295 + $70 water, sewer, garbage



At this time, the property owner is not accepting housing vouchers.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



