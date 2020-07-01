8761 Celebration St

Amenities
PRICE REDUCED! Like New Single Family Home in Chino Preserve Harvest gated community. 3 Bedrooms/ 3 Baths + loft. Spacious Kitchen has Granite Countertops, extra large island, and Walk in pantry. Upgraded LED lighting throughout living room, dining room, and kitchen. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Landscaped front yard. Brand new community amenities include the Clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, walking trails, garden, and parks. Solar system available to save energy bills. Attached 2 car garage. Excellent schools: Cal Aero Academy (K-8) and Chino Hills High School.