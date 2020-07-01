All apartments in Chino
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

8761 Celebration St

8761 Celebration St · No Longer Available
Location

8761 Celebration St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
PRICE REDUCED! Like New Single Family Home in Chino Preserve Harvest gated community. 3 Bedrooms/ 3 Baths + loft. Spacious Kitchen has Granite Countertops, extra large island, and Walk in pantry. Upgraded LED lighting throughout living room, dining room, and kitchen. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Landscaped front yard. Brand new community amenities include the Clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, walking trails, garden, and parks. Solar system available to save energy bills. Attached 2 car garage. Excellent schools: Cal Aero Academy (K-8) and Chino Hills High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8761 Celebration St have any available units?
8761 Celebration St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8761 Celebration St have?
Some of 8761 Celebration St's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8761 Celebration St currently offering any rent specials?
8761 Celebration St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8761 Celebration St pet-friendly?
No, 8761 Celebration St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8761 Celebration St offer parking?
Yes, 8761 Celebration St offers parking.
Does 8761 Celebration St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8761 Celebration St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8761 Celebration St have a pool?
Yes, 8761 Celebration St has a pool.
Does 8761 Celebration St have accessible units?
No, 8761 Celebration St does not have accessible units.
Does 8761 Celebration St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8761 Celebration St does not have units with dishwashers.

