Amenities

putting green patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Check out this beautiful house located in the Chino Preserve Community. This upgraded house features 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath and a spacious loft. Huge backyard with California Room style Patio, a built in BBQ Grill and a putting green to entertain your friends and family. The community also features a 24 hours Gym, Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, Movie Theater, Ballard, Ping Pong and more.