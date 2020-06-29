8540 Blue Spruce St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Price reduced to lease! Beautiful three-story luxury single family home located in the Preserve Planned Unit Community in Chino. The home is within the Chino Valley Unified School District featuring excellent schools, including the distinguished Cal-Aero Preserve Academy (K-8), and Chino Hills High School.

Built in 2007, this exquisite home is 3,158 square feet with impressive vaulted ceilings, 4 spacious bedrooms plus a 5th bedroom converted to a home office, 3.5 bathrooms, and a large third story loft. Premium hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, and plush carpeting in the bedrooms and loft. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with dual vanity sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. Master bedroom closet has been custom designed with shelving for organized storage and display. Relax on the second story balcony and enjoy unobstructed scenic views of the park located just across the street. The home is elegantly appointed with upgrades throughout including Alexa compatible smart lights and Ring camera. Gourmet kitchen with island, stainless steel dual-ovens, gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and bottom drawer freezer refrigerator. High capacity washer and dryer included. The attached garage has three parking spaces,and there is a built-in Barbeque island with mini fridge perfect for entertaining on the back patio. The lovely Preserve community features a fitness center, two clubhouses, resort-style pools/spas, walking trails,community garden,greenbelts and beautiful parks.



Tenant pays for utilities, and landscaping maintenance services and HOA dues are included with monthly rent. Up to 2 small pets will be allowed with an additional per-pet deposit of $250.00.

For more information please contact us at 909-243-7946! Inquire promptly, because applications are first come, first serve! FICO score of 650 or above and household income of 3 times the monthly rent are required. Application fee $45.00 per adult occupant, security deposit $3,095 oac.



Professionally managed by Allied Management, Inc. (BRE #01299957).