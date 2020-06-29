All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM

8540 Blue Spruce St

8540 Blue Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

8540 Blue Spruce Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Price reduced to lease! Beautiful three-story luxury single family home located in the Preserve Planned Unit Community in Chino. The home is within the Chino Valley Unified School District featuring excellent schools, including the distinguished Cal-Aero Preserve Academy (K-8), and Chino Hills High School.
Built in 2007, this exquisite home is 3,158 square feet with impressive vaulted ceilings, 4 spacious bedrooms plus a 5th bedroom converted to a home office, 3.5 bathrooms, and a large third story loft. Premium hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, and plush carpeting in the bedrooms and loft. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with dual vanity sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. Master bedroom closet has been custom designed with shelving for organized storage and display. Relax on the second story balcony and enjoy unobstructed scenic views of the park located just across the street. The home is elegantly appointed with upgrades throughout including Alexa compatible smart lights and Ring camera. Gourmet kitchen with island, stainless steel dual-ovens, gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and bottom drawer freezer refrigerator. High capacity washer and dryer included. The attached garage has three parking spaces,and there is a built-in Barbeque island with mini fridge perfect for entertaining on the back patio. The lovely Preserve community features a fitness center, two clubhouses, resort-style pools/spas, walking trails,community garden,greenbelts and beautiful parks.

Tenant pays for utilities, and landscaping maintenance services and HOA dues are included with monthly rent. Up to 2 small pets will be allowed with an additional per-pet deposit of $250.00.
For more information please contact us at 909-243-7946! Inquire promptly, because applications are first come, first serve! FICO score of 650 or above and household income of 3 times the monthly rent are required. Application fee $45.00 per adult occupant, security deposit $3,095 oac.

Professionally managed by Allied Management, Inc. (BRE #01299957).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8540 Blue Spruce St have any available units?
8540 Blue Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8540 Blue Spruce St have?
Some of 8540 Blue Spruce St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8540 Blue Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
8540 Blue Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8540 Blue Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8540 Blue Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 8540 Blue Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 8540 Blue Spruce St offers parking.
Does 8540 Blue Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8540 Blue Spruce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8540 Blue Spruce St have a pool?
Yes, 8540 Blue Spruce St has a pool.
Does 8540 Blue Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 8540 Blue Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 8540 Blue Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8540 Blue Spruce St has units with dishwashers.
