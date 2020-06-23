8326 Edgewood Street

Amenities

An incredibly sought-after 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom unit in the prestigious Preserve Community in Chino. Built in 2006, this home comes with a bedroom downstairs and a full bathroom. It comes with beautiful tile flooring in the kitchen and laminated wood in the the living room. Additionally, you will find granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms come with 2-tone paint with ceiling fans and wood shutters throughout. The backyard is fully concrete with an attached 2-car garage comes with epoxy flooring. The property is walking distance to Aero Elementary and the Grand Clubhouse (with access to a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, entertainment rooms). This home is a must-see! It will not last long in such a competitive marketplace!