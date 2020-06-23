All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 8326 Edgewood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8326 Edgewood Street
Last updated April 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

8326 Edgewood Street

8326 Edgewood St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8326 Edgewood St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
An incredibly sought-after 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom unit in the prestigious Preserve Community in Chino. Built in 2006, this home comes with a bedroom downstairs and a full bathroom. It comes with beautiful tile flooring in the kitchen and laminated wood in the the living room. Additionally, you will find granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms come with 2-tone paint with ceiling fans and wood shutters throughout. The backyard is fully concrete with an attached 2-car garage comes with epoxy flooring. The property is walking distance to Aero Elementary and the Grand Clubhouse (with access to a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, entertainment rooms). This home is a must-see! It will not last long in such a competitive marketplace!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8326 Edgewood Street have any available units?
8326 Edgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8326 Edgewood Street have?
Some of 8326 Edgewood Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8326 Edgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
8326 Edgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8326 Edgewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 8326 Edgewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8326 Edgewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 8326 Edgewood Street offers parking.
Does 8326 Edgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8326 Edgewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8326 Edgewood Street have a pool?
Yes, 8326 Edgewood Street has a pool.
Does 8326 Edgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 8326 Edgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8326 Edgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8326 Edgewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside