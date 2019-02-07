All apartments in Chino
8050 Englesma Street
8050 Englesma Street

8050 Englesma St · No Longer Available
Location

8050 Englesma St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pool table
Beautiful two story home in the highly desirable Preserve Community of Chino. The home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths with an amazing open floor plan, 2 built in entertainment centers, and wood floors through out. As you enter, you will be impressed with the open floor plan that showcases the living room, formal dining room, family room, eating area and kitchen. The kitchen is crafted with granite counter tops wit white cabinets, tiled backslash and stainless steel appliances. There is a bedroom with a full bath on the main level that can be used as a guest room or an office. As you walk up the stairs, there is a big loft that can be used as a playroom, billiard's room, or an entertainment hub for the home. The master suite features a retreat area, walk-in closet and amazing bathroom. The master bathroom is furnished with double sinks, an oversize soaking tub and separate shower with glass doors. There are three other bedrooms upstairs, with two rooms sharing a bathroom with dual sinks, and the other bedroom with its own attached bathroom. The laundry room is located upstairs for easy access and has a sink. Conveniently close to parks, school, and shopping. This home also includes access to it's own association pool and tot lot. You must see it to appreciate this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8050 Englesma Street have any available units?
8050 Englesma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8050 Englesma Street have?
Some of 8050 Englesma Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8050 Englesma Street currently offering any rent specials?
8050 Englesma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8050 Englesma Street pet-friendly?
No, 8050 Englesma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8050 Englesma Street offer parking?
No, 8050 Englesma Street does not offer parking.
Does 8050 Englesma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8050 Englesma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8050 Englesma Street have a pool?
Yes, 8050 Englesma Street has a pool.
Does 8050 Englesma Street have accessible units?
No, 8050 Englesma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8050 Englesma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8050 Englesma Street has units with dishwashers.
