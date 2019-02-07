8050 Englesma Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool pool table

Beautiful two story home in the highly desirable Preserve Community of Chino. The home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths with an amazing open floor plan, 2 built in entertainment centers, and wood floors through out. As you enter, you will be impressed with the open floor plan that showcases the living room, formal dining room, family room, eating area and kitchen. The kitchen is crafted with granite counter tops wit white cabinets, tiled backslash and stainless steel appliances. There is a bedroom with a full bath on the main level that can be used as a guest room or an office. As you walk up the stairs, there is a big loft that can be used as a playroom, billiard's room, or an entertainment hub for the home. The master suite features a retreat area, walk-in closet and amazing bathroom. The master bathroom is furnished with double sinks, an oversize soaking tub and separate shower with glass doors. There are three other bedrooms upstairs, with two rooms sharing a bathroom with dual sinks, and the other bedroom with its own attached bathroom. The laundry room is located upstairs for easy access and has a sink. Conveniently close to parks, school, and shopping. This home also includes access to it's own association pool and tot lot. You must see it to appreciate this beautiful home!