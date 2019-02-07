7456 Devon Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

7456 DEVON LANE CHINO 91708 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Beautiful property located in the desirable Preserve neighborhood is ready for you to call home. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft this home is everything you've been looking for! Also you enter you will appreciate the high ceilings and open living space. Lots of windows mean plenty of natural light. You will also find custom shutters throughout the home. The kitchen features a large kitchen island and breakfast bar as well as a walk-in pantry! Upstairs, you will find a spacious loft as well as all 3 spacious bedrooms, and the laundry room! The master suite features a large double vanity, separate tub and shower, and large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious. The second upstairs bath also features a double vanity. The home also features a private backyard, a great space for entertaining! Located in the highly desirable Chino Unified School District, this home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Charged $150/month for electricity. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

PET POLICY:Small pets may be allowed. Submit Photo w/ applications.



(RLNE5562555)