All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 7456 Devon Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
7456 Devon Ln
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

7456 Devon Ln

7456 Devon Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7456 Devon Ln, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
7456 DEVON LANE CHINO 91708 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Beautiful property located in the desirable Preserve neighborhood is ready for you to call home. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft this home is everything you've been looking for! Also you enter you will appreciate the high ceilings and open living space. Lots of windows mean plenty of natural light. You will also find custom shutters throughout the home. The kitchen features a large kitchen island and breakfast bar as well as a walk-in pantry! Upstairs, you will find a spacious loft as well as all 3 spacious bedrooms, and the laundry room! The master suite features a large double vanity, separate tub and shower, and large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious. The second upstairs bath also features a double vanity. The home also features a private backyard, a great space for entertaining! Located in the highly desirable Chino Unified School District, this home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Charged $150/month for electricity. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
PET POLICY:Small pets may be allowed. Submit Photo w/ applications.

(RLNE5562555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7456 Devon Ln have any available units?
7456 Devon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 7456 Devon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7456 Devon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7456 Devon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7456 Devon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7456 Devon Ln offer parking?
No, 7456 Devon Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7456 Devon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7456 Devon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7456 Devon Ln have a pool?
No, 7456 Devon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7456 Devon Ln have accessible units?
No, 7456 Devon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7456 Devon Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7456 Devon Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7456 Devon Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7456 Devon Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside