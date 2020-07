Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

In a great Crystal Lane Community, living Like in a resort place. A cozy home, very Sunny and bright, air flowing house. 3 bed rooms and 2.5 bath. 2 car garage. quiet neighborhood. Good size Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, opens to a the Dining Area. Living Room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with his and her sinks. Jack and Jill bathroom. A built in desk in the hallway. Half Bath Downstairs. Individual Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage. Good size big back yard.