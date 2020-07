Amenities

garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new home in University Park Chino completed in 2018. The 4 bedrooms upstairs and 1 beroom downstairs with full bath.This beautiful home has high ceiling, gourmet kitchen and a large open loft upstairs.Come with refrigerator. 2-Bay garage + Exra tandem storage. The house has solar panels to save the electrical bills. Convenient located and easy access to 71 & 60 FWY. It is ready for immediate move in!