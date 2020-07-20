All apartments in Chino
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

6952 Vining Street

6952 Vining Street · No Longer Available
Location

6952 Vining Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Charming 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in the highly desired Artisan Collection community of Chino. Direct 2-car garage access and full-size laundry hook ups available on the entry level. The main living area are located on the 2nd story. Master bedroom and bath as well as a 2nd bedroom and guest bathroom are located on the main living area along with kitchen, dining area and living room. Quiet and nicely maintained HOA community features pool, spa, fireplace and patio area, BBQ and an exercise room. Close to shopping, restaurants and award-winning schools. Easy access to the 60 freeway. No smoking or pets. Renter’s insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6952 Vining Street have any available units?
6952 Vining Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6952 Vining Street have?
Some of 6952 Vining Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6952 Vining Street currently offering any rent specials?
6952 Vining Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6952 Vining Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6952 Vining Street is pet friendly.
Does 6952 Vining Street offer parking?
Yes, 6952 Vining Street offers parking.
Does 6952 Vining Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6952 Vining Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6952 Vining Street have a pool?
Yes, 6952 Vining Street has a pool.
Does 6952 Vining Street have accessible units?
No, 6952 Vining Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6952 Vining Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6952 Vining Street does not have units with dishwashers.
