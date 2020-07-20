6952 Vining Street

Amenities

Charming 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in the highly desired Artisan Collection community of Chino. Direct 2-car garage access and full-size laundry hook ups available on the entry level. The main living area are located on the 2nd story. Master bedroom and bath as well as a 2nd bedroom and guest bathroom are located on the main living area along with kitchen, dining area and living room. Quiet and nicely maintained HOA community features pool, spa, fireplace and patio area, BBQ and an exercise room. Close to shopping, restaurants and award-winning schools. Easy access to the 60 freeway. No smoking or pets. Renter’s insurance required.