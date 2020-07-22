All apartments in Chino
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:36 AM

6902 Castor St

6902 Castor Street · No Longer Available
Location

6902 Castor Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Exquisite, spacious condo in desirable community of Artisan Master Collection.
This community is quiet and well-maintained; with a clubhouse, gym, playground, and pool/spa. Open floor plan with family room and a dining room that opens to the kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator and gorgeous granite countertops. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, new laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new window coverings, new paint, and more. The master suite comes with a large walk-in closet, renovated bathroom with dual sinks. And, the unit has an indoor laundry with new washer and dryer as well as a two (2) car attached garage. No pets/no smoking. This is your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 Castor St have any available units?
6902 Castor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6902 Castor St have?
Some of 6902 Castor St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 Castor St currently offering any rent specials?
6902 Castor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 Castor St pet-friendly?
No, 6902 Castor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6902 Castor St offer parking?
Yes, 6902 Castor St offers parking.
Does 6902 Castor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6902 Castor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 Castor St have a pool?
Yes, 6902 Castor St has a pool.
Does 6902 Castor St have accessible units?
No, 6902 Castor St does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 Castor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6902 Castor St has units with dishwashers.
