6902 Castor St

Amenities
Exquisite, spacious condo in desirable community of Artisan Master Collection.
This community is quiet and well-maintained; with a clubhouse, gym, playground, and pool/spa. Open floor plan with family room and a dining room that opens to the kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator and gorgeous granite countertops. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, new laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new window coverings, new paint, and more. The master suite comes with a large walk-in closet, renovated bathroom with dual sinks. And, the unit has an indoor laundry with new washer and dryer as well as a two (2) car attached garage. No pets/no smoking. This is your next home.