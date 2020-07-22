6902 Castor St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Exquisite, spacious condo in desirable community of Artisan Master Collection.

This community is quiet and well-maintained; with a clubhouse, gym, playground, and pool/spa. Open floor plan with family room and a dining room that opens to the kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator and gorgeous granite countertops. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, new laminate flooring, recessed lighting, new window coverings, new paint, and more. The master suite comes with a large walk-in closet, renovated bathroom with dual sinks. And, the unit has an indoor laundry with new washer and dryer as well as a two (2) car attached garage. No pets/no smoking. This is your next home.