6818 Rockrose Street

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Cute 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with attached 2 car garage. New paint, carpet, quartz counter top. Spacious Kitchen/dining area. Cozy Fireplace in living room. Build in desk. Laundry hookups downstairs. Nice size bedrooms with plenty of light. Bathrooms have 2 sinks. Small manageable back patio area. Small dogs welcome. Close to community pool and play area. Any questions call or text 714 244-8060.

To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Click or Copy this link to your browser: https://secure.rently.com/properties/970408

Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.