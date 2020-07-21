All apartments in Chino
Last updated August 18 2019 at 9:15 PM

6818 Rockrose Street

6818 Rockrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

6818 Rockrose Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Cute 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with attached 2 car garage. New paint, carpet, quartz counter top. Spacious Kitchen/dining area. Cozy Fireplace in living room. Build in desk. Laundry hookups downstairs. Nice size bedrooms with plenty of light. Bathrooms have 2 sinks. Small manageable back patio area. Small dogs welcome. Close to community pool and play area. Any questions call or text 714 244-8060.
To schedule a viewing at your convenience, Click or Copy this link to your browser: https://secure.rently.com/properties/970408
Click on the "Enter Property Yourself" button at the top right side of the page & follow the instructions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6818 Rockrose Street have any available units?
6818 Rockrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6818 Rockrose Street have?
Some of 6818 Rockrose Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6818 Rockrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
6818 Rockrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6818 Rockrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6818 Rockrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 6818 Rockrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 6818 Rockrose Street offers parking.
Does 6818 Rockrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6818 Rockrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6818 Rockrose Street have a pool?
Yes, 6818 Rockrose Street has a pool.
Does 6818 Rockrose Street have accessible units?
No, 6818 Rockrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6818 Rockrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6818 Rockrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
