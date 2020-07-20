6505 Youngstown St

Amenities

Guest house in chino ( attached to main house) with furnished room 900 square feet. Furnished with kitchenette (light cooking only), queen size-bed,sofa,fridge,washer/dryer. There is a private entrance. Rent for $1300/month include utilities and WiFi .

Close to Fyw 60 and 71. Prefer female students or working professionals who’s responsible, on the quiet side. No smoking, no drug, no party and no overnight guest. Will require a background check. Must provide credit Report, recent paystubs, and bank statements. Rent info : 1st month rent + $1300 security deposit.