6261 Clover Ct. Available 04/16/19 Wonderful Chino Home with 1/2 Acre Lot! - This 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom house is located in the city of Chino on a quiet street with a 1/2 lot zoned for horses. The home has a 2-car detached garage, backyard area, and two patios. The interior of the home has fresh flooring and paint, window blinds, and laundry hook-ups which include a washer and dryer. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and has plenty of cabinets for storage. The home also boasts central air conditioning and is located close to great schools, restaurants, shopping, and public transits. Located near Chino Ave. and Mountain Ave.



No Pets Allowed



