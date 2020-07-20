All apartments in Chino
/
Chino, CA
/
6261 Clover Ct.
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

6261 Clover Ct.

6261 Clover Court · No Longer Available
Location

6261 Clover Court, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
6261 Clover Ct. Available 04/16/19 Wonderful Chino Home with 1/2 Acre Lot! - This 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom house is located in the city of Chino on a quiet street with a 1/2 lot zoned for horses. The home has a 2-car detached garage, backyard area, and two patios. The interior of the home has fresh flooring and paint, window blinds, and laundry hook-ups which include a washer and dryer. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and has plenty of cabinets for storage. The home also boasts central air conditioning and is located close to great schools, restaurants, shopping, and public transits. Located near Chino Ave. and Mountain Ave.

To schedule a viewing, please contact at Bertha at (714) 737-5308.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1865266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6261 Clover Ct. have any available units?
6261 Clover Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6261 Clover Ct. have?
Some of 6261 Clover Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6261 Clover Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6261 Clover Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6261 Clover Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 6261 Clover Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6261 Clover Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6261 Clover Ct. offers parking.
Does 6261 Clover Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6261 Clover Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6261 Clover Ct. have a pool?
No, 6261 Clover Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 6261 Clover Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6261 Clover Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6261 Clover Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6261 Clover Ct. has units with dishwashers.
