Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

APPLICATION PENDING... Well maintained Chino property offers spacious living with a large living room, oversized bedrooms, the master suite takes up the entire upstairs, large backyard with covered patio, perfect for summer barbecues, nicely landscaped. Close to schools, transportation, shopping and the 60 freeway. Must see, won't last long! We are providing a virtual tour of this home, contact us and we will send you the link.