6247 Lee Court

Large yard single family home with 4 beds & 2 baths. Minute walk to Alicia Cortez Elementary School and Bob McLeod Park. Minutes to Freeway, Middle and High School. Dual Pane windows and sliding doors. Large Living & dining with fireplace. Kitchen with island and quartz counter top join by breakfast/family room with direct access to rear covered porch/backyard. Master Bedroom and Dining Room with direct access to beautiful side yard. Master bedroom with its own bath and walk-in-closet. Newer HVAC. Laundry in the garage.