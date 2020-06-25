All apartments in Chino
6247 Lee Court

Location

6247 Lee Court, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large yard single family home with 4 beds & 2 baths. Minute walk to Alicia Cortez Elementary School and Bob McLeod Park. Minutes to Freeway, Middle and High School. Dual Pane windows and sliding doors. Large Living & dining with fireplace. Kitchen with island and quartz counter top join by breakfast/family room with direct access to rear covered porch/backyard. Master Bedroom and Dining Room with direct access to beautiful side yard. Master bedroom with its own bath and walk-in-closet. Newer HVAC. Laundry in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6247 Lee Court have any available units?
6247 Lee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6247 Lee Court have?
Some of 6247 Lee Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6247 Lee Court currently offering any rent specials?
6247 Lee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6247 Lee Court pet-friendly?
No, 6247 Lee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6247 Lee Court offer parking?
Yes, 6247 Lee Court offers parking.
Does 6247 Lee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6247 Lee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6247 Lee Court have a pool?
No, 6247 Lee Court does not have a pool.
Does 6247 Lee Court have accessible units?
No, 6247 Lee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6247 Lee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6247 Lee Court does not have units with dishwashers.
