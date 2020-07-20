All apartments in Chino
6161 Cumberland Street

6161 Cumberland Street · No Longer Available
Location

6161 Cumberland Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
New College Park Rental Home Packed with Amenities - Experience resort style living in a new College Park home that will upgrade your lifestyle!
With endless activities, embedded in beautiful natural surroundings, 6161 Cumberland St. is the ultimate lifestyle destination to call home.
QUICK FACTS & FEATURES:
4 bedrooms
3.5 bathrooms
2 car garage
Brand new construction
Resort style amenities
Surrounded by 150 acres of parks
Ready for a Fresh Lease on Life?
This is as good as it gets! Enjoy the best of stylish living, in an eco-conscious resort style community, with endless indoor and outdoor activities to experience.
This brand new home brings together high quality craftsmanship, energy efficiency and green technology, and home automation, all served by excellent amenities, and with over a hundred acres of parks to explore; right on your doorstep. Its the perfect blending of nature, technology, and modern living.
Community features include 2 swimming pools, a state of the art recreation area and fitness center, outdoor fireplaces and picnic areas, kids water park, and plenty more.
DISCOVER MORE TO RAVE ABOUT IN THIS CHINO RENTAL HOME:
Two story living
Corner lot
Walk-in closets
Located in one of the top 100 safest communities
Open floor plan
Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances
Romantic master suite
Hyper-efficient home automation controls
Welcome Home
Say Hello to security, luxury, and excitement in your new home in College Park. It simply doesnt get any better than this. Its all youve ever wanted in a home, in one place.
Get in touch with Sweet Home PM now and upgrade your lifestyle with this Chino area rental today

(RLNE2224466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6161 Cumberland Street have any available units?
6161 Cumberland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6161 Cumberland Street have?
Some of 6161 Cumberland Street's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6161 Cumberland Street currently offering any rent specials?
6161 Cumberland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6161 Cumberland Street pet-friendly?
No, 6161 Cumberland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6161 Cumberland Street offer parking?
Yes, 6161 Cumberland Street offers parking.
Does 6161 Cumberland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6161 Cumberland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6161 Cumberland Street have a pool?
Yes, 6161 Cumberland Street has a pool.
Does 6161 Cumberland Street have accessible units?
No, 6161 Cumberland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6161 Cumberland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6161 Cumberland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
