6161 Cumberland Street

Amenities

new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

New College Park Rental Home Packed with Amenities - Experience resort style living in a new College Park home that will upgrade your lifestyle!

With endless activities, embedded in beautiful natural surroundings, 6161 Cumberland St. is the ultimate lifestyle destination to call home.

QUICK FACTS & FEATURES:

4 bedrooms

3.5 bathrooms

2 car garage

Brand new construction

Resort style amenities

Surrounded by 150 acres of parks

Ready for a Fresh Lease on Life?

This is as good as it gets! Enjoy the best of stylish living, in an eco-conscious resort style community, with endless indoor and outdoor activities to experience.

This brand new home brings together high quality craftsmanship, energy efficiency and green technology, and home automation, all served by excellent amenities, and with over a hundred acres of parks to explore; right on your doorstep. Its the perfect blending of nature, technology, and modern living.

Community features include 2 swimming pools, a state of the art recreation area and fitness center, outdoor fireplaces and picnic areas, kids water park, and plenty more.

DISCOVER MORE TO RAVE ABOUT IN THIS CHINO RENTAL HOME:

Two story living

Corner lot

Walk-in closets

Located in one of the top 100 safest communities

Open floor plan

Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances

Romantic master suite

Hyper-efficient home automation controls

Welcome Home

Say Hello to security, luxury, and excitement in your new home in College Park. It simply doesnt get any better than this. Its all youve ever wanted in a home, in one place.

Get in touch with Sweet Home PM now and upgrade your lifestyle with this Chino area rental today



