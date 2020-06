Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage media room

NICE 2 STORY CONDO IN DESIRABLE SENECA VILLAGE WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE..... THIS QUIET COMMUNITY IS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO THE CHINO TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER AND MOVIE THEATRE.....

2 MASTER SUITES EACH WITH ITS OWN BALCONY. RECESSED LIGHTING, A NICE FIREPLACE FOR THOSE COLD WINTER NIGHTS. TILE FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS AND BEAUTIFUL WOOD LAMINATE ON STAIRS AND SECOND LEVEL.