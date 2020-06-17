5324 Mariner Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Wonderful, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Chino. It has an attached 2-car garage for use.



The nice and airy unfurnished interior features hardwood on the first floor, carpeted second and third flooring, and tile bathroom floors. A spacious kitchen with an island counter fully equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel appliances. Cozy bedrooms that have walk-in closets are also perfect for getting a good nights rest. With a brand new in-unit washer and dryer, an AC unit with an app to control it remotely, and gas heating. A small concrete backyard is in the back. The community has a pool, spa, barbecue house, playground, park, fitness center, and sports courts among its amenities.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. Landlord will cover the monthly HOA fee.



Pets are not permitted on the premises.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Park: Homer F. Briggs Park



