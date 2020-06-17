All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 5324 Mariner Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
5324 Mariner Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

5324 Mariner Lane

5324 Mariner Ln · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA 91710

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Wonderful, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Chino. It has an attached 2-car garage for use.

The nice and airy unfurnished interior features hardwood on the first floor, carpeted second and third flooring, and tile bathroom floors. A spacious kitchen with an island counter fully equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel appliances. Cozy bedrooms that have walk-in closets are also perfect for getting a good nights rest. With a brand new in-unit washer and dryer, an AC unit with an app to control it remotely, and gas heating. A small concrete backyard is in the back. The community has a pool, spa, barbecue house, playground, park, fitness center, and sports courts among its amenities.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. Landlord will cover the monthly HOA fee.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Pets are not permitted on the premises.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Park: Homer F. Briggs Park

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5607857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Mariner Lane have any available units?
5324 Mariner Lane has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 5324 Mariner Lane have?
Some of 5324 Mariner Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Mariner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Mariner Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Mariner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5324 Mariner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 5324 Mariner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5324 Mariner Lane does offer parking.
Does 5324 Mariner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5324 Mariner Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Mariner Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5324 Mariner Lane has a pool.
Does 5324 Mariner Lane have accessible units?
No, 5324 Mariner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Mariner Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5324 Mariner Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5324 Mariner Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity