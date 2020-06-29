5171 Philadelphia St. Unit 3

Amenities

carport recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Spacious upstairs all remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, carport plus parking for 1 more vehicle, dining, stove, wall a/c, central heat, water and trash paid. No pets please.



Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent

$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over

1 application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant

In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying