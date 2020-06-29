5165 Walnut Ave #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Super Cute Chino Condo - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom first floor unit. - Photo, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Cute Chino Condo. 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms in a nice area of Chino. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, laminate flooring, open living room with fireplace, inside laundry, lower level unit, private patio. Gated complex with pool, spa, BBQ area. Clean and ready to move in. Convenient access to 60 Fwy, shopping centers and schools.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2438445)