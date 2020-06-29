All apartments in Chino
Last updated December 24 2019

5165 Walnut Ave #3

5165 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5165 Walnut Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Super Cute Chino Condo - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom first floor unit. - Photo, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Cute Chino Condo. 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms in a nice area of Chino. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, laminate flooring, open living room with fireplace, inside laundry, lower level unit, private patio. Gated complex with pool, spa, BBQ area. Clean and ready to move in. Convenient access to 60 Fwy, shopping centers and schools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2438445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5165 Walnut Ave #3 have any available units?
5165 Walnut Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 5165 Walnut Ave #3 have?
Some of 5165 Walnut Ave #3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5165 Walnut Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
5165 Walnut Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5165 Walnut Ave #3 pet-friendly?
No, 5165 Walnut Ave #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 5165 Walnut Ave #3 offer parking?
No, 5165 Walnut Ave #3 does not offer parking.
Does 5165 Walnut Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5165 Walnut Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5165 Walnut Ave #3 have a pool?
Yes, 5165 Walnut Ave #3 has a pool.
Does 5165 Walnut Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 5165 Walnut Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5165 Walnut Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5165 Walnut Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
