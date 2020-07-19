4431 Victoria Street

Amenities

RE-remodeled single story home. Conveniently located right off 60 Fwy at Ramona Ave. Just a little two years ago, owner has upgraded the followings: New windows, New garage door, New flooring, New paint, New bathrooms, New showers/tubs, New central A/C, water heater and almost everything NEW NEW NEW! This 3b / 2b has great curb appeal and nice neighborhood. The big backyard and covered patio can be a great addition to your enjoyment! Tenant just moved out lately and owner rehabbed again for your comfort. Looking for a long term tenant who wants to enjoy life and maintains the house.