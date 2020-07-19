All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4431 Victoria Street

4431 Victoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

4431 Victoria Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
RE-remodeled single story home. Conveniently located right off 60 Fwy at Ramona Ave. Just a little two years ago, owner has upgraded the followings: New windows, New garage door, New flooring, New paint, New bathrooms, New showers/tubs, New central A/C, water heater and almost everything NEW NEW NEW! This 3b / 2b has great curb appeal and nice neighborhood. The big backyard and covered patio can be a great addition to your enjoyment! Tenant just moved out lately and owner rehabbed again for your comfort. Looking for a long term tenant who wants to enjoy life and maintains the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 Victoria Street have any available units?
4431 Victoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 Victoria Street have?
Some of 4431 Victoria Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 Victoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
4431 Victoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 Victoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 4431 Victoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 4431 Victoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 4431 Victoria Street offers parking.
Does 4431 Victoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 Victoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 Victoria Street have a pool?
No, 4431 Victoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 4431 Victoria Street have accessible units?
No, 4431 Victoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 Victoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4431 Victoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
