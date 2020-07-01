4429 Lavender Court

Amenities

This Spacious and Immaculate 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home sits on a cul de sac in a desirable Chino neighborhood! Walk into an inviting living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace with an attached dining area. The Cozy Kitchen follows offering granite counter tops and open to the spacious family room! There is also a 1/2 bath and separate laundry area on the 1st floor. The 2nd level offers an Amazing extra large Master Bedroom with fireplace and Master Bath. Down the hall you will find 3 more bedrooms and a full bathroom. The home has been freshly painted inside and new kitchen/bathroom fixtures have been added to home! Back yard is perfectly manicured with fresh grass and concrete! Perfect for kids and family gatherings!! The community also offers association pool and tennis courts (HOA fees included in rent)!

The home is located close to schools, shopping centers and freeways! Just Waiting for a Wonderful Family!! Please no pets.