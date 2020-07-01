All apartments in Chino
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:00 AM

4429 Lavender Court

Location

4429 Lavender Court, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This Spacious and Immaculate 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home sits on a cul de sac in a desirable Chino neighborhood! Walk into an inviting living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace with an attached dining area. The Cozy Kitchen follows offering granite counter tops and open to the spacious family room! There is also a 1/2 bath and separate laundry area on the 1st floor. The 2nd level offers an Amazing extra large Master Bedroom with fireplace and Master Bath. Down the hall you will find 3 more bedrooms and a full bathroom. The home has been freshly painted inside and new kitchen/bathroom fixtures have been added to home! Back yard is perfectly manicured with fresh grass and concrete! Perfect for kids and family gatherings!! The community also offers association pool and tennis courts (HOA fees included in rent)!
The home is located close to schools, shopping centers and freeways! Just Waiting for a Wonderful Family!! Please no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Lavender Court have any available units?
4429 Lavender Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 Lavender Court have?
Some of 4429 Lavender Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Lavender Court currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Lavender Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Lavender Court pet-friendly?
No, 4429 Lavender Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 4429 Lavender Court offer parking?
No, 4429 Lavender Court does not offer parking.
Does 4429 Lavender Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Lavender Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Lavender Court have a pool?
Yes, 4429 Lavender Court has a pool.
Does 4429 Lavender Court have accessible units?
No, 4429 Lavender Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Lavender Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 Lavender Court does not have units with dishwashers.

