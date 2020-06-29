All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 16060 Huckleberry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
16060 Huckleberry
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

16060 Huckleberry

16060 Huckleberry Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16060 Huckleberry Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Brand New 3 bed 2 bath house in Chino Preserve for lease - This brand new 3 bedroom 3 bath condo is situated in the The Preserve at Chino, a masterplanned community centered around community gardens, lush parks and award winning schools Cal Aero Preserve Academy and Chino Hills High School. This new never lived condo comes with modern kitchen with upgraded energy efficient stainless steel appliances including, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. It comes with in-unit washer and dryer. Lavish bathrooms feature separate tub and shower and dual sink quartz counters. Ceiling fans with lights in all bedrooms. Ample storage including kitchen-island and spacious walk-in closets. Attached 2 car garage. House comes with pre installed solar system giving resident a 20% discount on electricity bill. Resident get free access to state of the art recreational facilities like The Parkhouse and Gardenhouse which provide outstanding amenities including free 24/7 fitness center, Junior Olympic-size swimming pool, Childrens Wading pool, two relaxing spas, Event Lawn, outdoor pavilion, lighted tennis courts and shaded picnic seating. . ( Directions : 71 fwy, exit Euclid, Right on Pine, Left on Hellman, Left on Bickmore, Right on Huckleberry).

(RLNE5517819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16060 Huckleberry have any available units?
16060 Huckleberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16060 Huckleberry have?
Some of 16060 Huckleberry's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16060 Huckleberry currently offering any rent specials?
16060 Huckleberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16060 Huckleberry pet-friendly?
No, 16060 Huckleberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16060 Huckleberry offer parking?
Yes, 16060 Huckleberry offers parking.
Does 16060 Huckleberry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16060 Huckleberry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16060 Huckleberry have a pool?
Yes, 16060 Huckleberry has a pool.
Does 16060 Huckleberry have accessible units?
No, 16060 Huckleberry does not have accessible units.
Does 16060 Huckleberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16060 Huckleberry has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside