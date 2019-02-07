16054 Huckleberry Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Brand new home in Chino Preserve - This brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home is situated in the The Preserve at Chino, a master planned community centered around community gardens, lush parks and award winning schools Cal Aero Preserve Academy and Chino Hills High School. This new never lived condo comes with downstairs bedroom with full bath, modern kitchen with upgraded energy efficient stainless steel appliances including, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. It comes with in-unit washer and dryer. Lavish bathrooms feature separate tub and shower and dual sink quartz counters. Ceiling fans with lights in all bedrooms. Ample storage including kitchen-island and spacious walk-in closets. Attached 2 car garage. House comes with pre installed solar system giving resident a 20% discount on electricity bill. Resident get free access to state of the art recreational facilities like The Parkhouse and Garden house which provide outstanding amenities including free 24/7 fitness center, Junior Olympic-size swimming pool, Childrens Wading pool, two relaxing spas, Event Lawn, outdoor pavilion, lighted tennis courts and shaded picnic seating.

. ( Directions : 71 fwy, exit Euclid, Right on Pine, Left on Hellman, Left on Bickmore, Right on Huckleberry).



(RLNE5603248)