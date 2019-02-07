All apartments in Chino
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

16054 Huckleberry Avenue

16054 Huckleberry Ave · (714) 514-2201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16054 Huckleberry Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16054 Huckleberry Avenue · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Brand new home in Chino Preserve - This brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home is situated in the The Preserve at Chino, a master planned community centered around community gardens, lush parks and award winning schools Cal Aero Preserve Academy and Chino Hills High School. This new never lived condo comes with downstairs bedroom with full bath, modern kitchen with upgraded energy efficient stainless steel appliances including, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. It comes with in-unit washer and dryer. Lavish bathrooms feature separate tub and shower and dual sink quartz counters. Ceiling fans with lights in all bedrooms. Ample storage including kitchen-island and spacious walk-in closets. Attached 2 car garage. House comes with pre installed solar system giving resident a 20% discount on electricity bill. Resident get free access to state of the art recreational facilities like The Parkhouse and Garden house which provide outstanding amenities including free 24/7 fitness center, Junior Olympic-size swimming pool, Childrens Wading pool, two relaxing spas, Event Lawn, outdoor pavilion, lighted tennis courts and shaded picnic seating.
. ( Directions : 71 fwy, exit Euclid, Right on Pine, Left on Hellman, Left on Bickmore, Right on Huckleberry).

(RLNE5603248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16054 Huckleberry Avenue have any available units?
16054 Huckleberry Avenue has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16054 Huckleberry Avenue have?
Some of 16054 Huckleberry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16054 Huckleberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16054 Huckleberry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16054 Huckleberry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16054 Huckleberry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16054 Huckleberry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16054 Huckleberry Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16054 Huckleberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16054 Huckleberry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16054 Huckleberry Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16054 Huckleberry Avenue has a pool.
Does 16054 Huckleberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16054 Huckleberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16054 Huckleberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16054 Huckleberry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
