Newer Single Family House in Chino Preserve. 3 bed 3.5 bath, and one huge loft on 3rd floor with private bathroom could be your 4th bedroom. This property is very close to the Cal Aero Preserve Academy (k8) and parkhouse. You will have 24 hour access to the gym. In additional, the community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, spa, tennis court, theater, library, meeting room, business center and more.