Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

15765 Lindbergh Avenue

15765 Lindbergh Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15765 Lindbergh Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
Well maintained home was built in 2007, in the prestigious community of Preserve. Approximately 1,420 square feet.
Large 3 bedrooms upstairs , 2.5 baths.
Walking distance to the park, great K-8 school and Clubhouse. You will be able to enjoy the really nice amenities such as: public library, Olympic size swimming pool, spas, BBQ area, fully equipped gym, café, banquet hall, pool table, theater, business room with internet access, tennis courts, and basketball courts.
Two car attached garage
Available immediately.
No pets.
Deposit: $2,100.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15765 Lindbergh Avenue have any available units?
15765 Lindbergh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15765 Lindbergh Avenue have?
Some of 15765 Lindbergh Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15765 Lindbergh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15765 Lindbergh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15765 Lindbergh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15765 Lindbergh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 15765 Lindbergh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15765 Lindbergh Avenue offers parking.
Does 15765 Lindbergh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15765 Lindbergh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15765 Lindbergh Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15765 Lindbergh Avenue has a pool.
Does 15765 Lindbergh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15765 Lindbergh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15765 Lindbergh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15765 Lindbergh Avenue has units with dishwashers.
