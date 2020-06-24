15765 Lindbergh Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool pool table basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room tennis court

Well maintained home was built in 2007, in the prestigious community of Preserve. Approximately 1,420 square feet.

Large 3 bedrooms upstairs , 2.5 baths.

Walking distance to the park, great K-8 school and Clubhouse. You will be able to enjoy the really nice amenities such as: public library, Olympic size swimming pool, spas, BBQ area, fully equipped gym, café, banquet hall, pool table, theater, business room with internet access, tennis courts, and basketball courts.

Two car attached garage

Available immediately.

No pets.

Deposit: $2,100.00