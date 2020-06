Amenities

Beautiful 2 story Single Family home located in the Chino Preserve. Walking distance to Cal Aero Academy with bus access to Chino High School. Home features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths, Master bed with private master bath, Rental rate includes Washer, Dryer and Fridge and other appliances attached 2 car garage along with ample street parking. Property comes with access to the Park house featuring Pool and gym access. Tenant responsible for all utility's, NO PETS, NO SMOKING.