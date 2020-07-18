All apartments in Chino
14548 Hillsdale Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:01 AM

14548 Hillsdale Street

14548 Hillsdale St · (951) 288-5755
Location

14548 Hillsdale St, Chino, CA 91710

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome home! Set in the desirable community of College Park, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for you! This home offers modern amenities like the ring doorbell, electronic front lock, and Wifi thermostat and alarm. The finishes are beautiful! and as you enter you'll immediately appreciate the modern and neutral colors. The laminate floors cover the entire downstairs living space. The kitchen is bright with lots of recessed lighting with granite counters and black cabinets and opens to the spacious living room. Out back you'll find a nice covered patio with a fan and lighting great for enjoying your outdoor space. Upstairs you'll find the master suite complete - the master bath includes a separate tub and shower, dual vanity, and walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms are connected by a Jack & Jill bathroom. You'll also find the laundry upstairs. Close to good schools and shopping and easy access to freeways, this home is EVERYTHING you've been looking for!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: HOA takes care of the front yard only
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14548 Hillsdale Street have any available units?
14548 Hillsdale Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14548 Hillsdale Street have?
Some of 14548 Hillsdale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14548 Hillsdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
14548 Hillsdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14548 Hillsdale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14548 Hillsdale Street is pet friendly.
Does 14548 Hillsdale Street offer parking?
No, 14548 Hillsdale Street does not offer parking.
Does 14548 Hillsdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14548 Hillsdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14548 Hillsdale Street have a pool?
No, 14548 Hillsdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 14548 Hillsdale Street have accessible units?
No, 14548 Hillsdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14548 Hillsdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14548 Hillsdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
