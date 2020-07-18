14548 Hillsdale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Welcome home! Set in the desirable community of College Park, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for you! This home offers modern amenities like the ring doorbell, electronic front lock, and Wifi thermostat and alarm. The finishes are beautiful! and as you enter you'll immediately appreciate the modern and neutral colors. The laminate floors cover the entire downstairs living space. The kitchen is bright with lots of recessed lighting with granite counters and black cabinets and opens to the spacious living room. Out back you'll find a nice covered patio with a fan and lighting great for enjoying your outdoor space. Upstairs you'll find the master suite complete - the master bath includes a separate tub and shower, dual vanity, and walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms are connected by a Jack & Jill bathroom. You'll also find the laundry upstairs. Close to good schools and shopping and easy access to freeways, this home is EVERYTHING you've been looking for!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: HOA takes care of the front yard only

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.