Chino, CA
14499 Hillsdale Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

14499 Hillsdale Street

14499 Hillsdale St · No Longer Available
Chino
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

14499 Hillsdale St, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful like new house located at College Park. It comes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1 spacious loft on 3rd floor! Kitchen includes Whirlpool Stainless steel appliance package, upgraded kitchen granite in St. Cecilia Rio. Separated thermostats and a/c units for downstairs and upstairs area. Upstairs master suite comes with walk-in closet, spacious bathtub, and a separated shower. A laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with plenty of cabinets. 2 car attached garage with extra space for storage. This house also comes with modern tank-less water heater. The College Park clubhouse amenities include 2 resort-style swimming pools, a spa, a splash park, a multi-purpose recreational room with dining prep area, gym, indoor/outdoor lounge areas and many parks with walking distance. Move in now and make this brand new house your home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14499 Hillsdale Street have any available units?
14499 Hillsdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14499 Hillsdale Street have?
Some of 14499 Hillsdale Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14499 Hillsdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
14499 Hillsdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14499 Hillsdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 14499 Hillsdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14499 Hillsdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 14499 Hillsdale Street offers parking.
Does 14499 Hillsdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14499 Hillsdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14499 Hillsdale Street have a pool?
Yes, 14499 Hillsdale Street has a pool.
Does 14499 Hillsdale Street have accessible units?
No, 14499 Hillsdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14499 Hillsdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14499 Hillsdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
