14499 Hillsdale Street

Amenities
Beautiful like new house located at College Park. It comes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1 spacious loft on 3rd floor! Kitchen includes Whirlpool Stainless steel appliance package, upgraded kitchen granite in St. Cecilia Rio. Separated thermostats and a/c units for downstairs and upstairs area. Upstairs master suite comes with walk-in closet, spacious bathtub, and a separated shower. A laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with plenty of cabinets. 2 car attached garage with extra space for storage. This house also comes with modern tank-less water heater. The College Park clubhouse amenities include 2 resort-style swimming pools, a spa, a splash park, a multi-purpose recreational room with dining prep area, gym, indoor/outdoor lounge areas and many parks with walking distance. Move in now and make this brand new house your home!!!