Chino, CA
14432 Mountain Avenue
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

14432 Mountain Avenue

14432 Mountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14432 Mountain Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
LENNAR MODEL HOME!!! This beautiful model home is located at College Park, the most desirable community in Chino, with 2 minutes walking distance to the clubhouse. The property features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a spacious entry, dining area, office den, living room, great kitchen, and Master Suite. The gourmet kitchen has granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and a huge prep island. The master suite offers a walk in closet, private bathroom with shower and tub, plus dual sinks. The front and back yards have been professionally landscaped. The community offers clubhouse, pools, spa, shower, 24-hour gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, parks, playgrounds, BBQ and other amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14432 Mountain Avenue have any available units?
14432 Mountain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14432 Mountain Avenue have?
Some of 14432 Mountain Avenue's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14432 Mountain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14432 Mountain Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14432 Mountain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14432 Mountain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14432 Mountain Avenue offer parking?
No, 14432 Mountain Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14432 Mountain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14432 Mountain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14432 Mountain Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14432 Mountain Avenue has a pool.
Does 14432 Mountain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14432 Mountain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14432 Mountain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14432 Mountain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
