14432 Mountain Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

LENNAR MODEL HOME!!! This beautiful model home is located at College Park, the most desirable community in Chino, with 2 minutes walking distance to the clubhouse. The property features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a spacious entry, dining area, office den, living room, great kitchen, and Master Suite. The gourmet kitchen has granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and a huge prep island. The master suite offers a walk in closet, private bathroom with shower and tub, plus dual sinks. The front and back yards have been professionally landscaped. The community offers clubhouse, pools, spa, shower, 24-hour gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, parks, playgrounds, BBQ and other amenities.