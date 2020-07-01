13878 Old Mill Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand new home with tons of upgrades. House located in the lovely community with Pool and Private streets. The Lavender floor plan is bright and spacious. 1st floor has a den for study or office. Large gourmet kitchen with island and has beautiful quartz countertops, full Back-splash and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. 2nd floor has a comfortable loft and 4 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath. White Linen Cabinets and recessed lighting throughout. 2 car garage. Low maintenance backyard. Energy efficient home, tank-less water heater and many more. Award winning Edwin Rhodes Elementary, Walking distance to shopping centers and school.