All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 13878 Old Mill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13878 Old Mill Avenue
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:23 PM

13878 Old Mill Avenue

13878 Old Mill Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13878 Old Mill Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand new home with tons of upgrades. House located in the lovely community with Pool and Private streets. The Lavender floor plan is bright and spacious. 1st floor has a den for study or office. Large gourmet kitchen with island and has beautiful quartz countertops, full Back-splash and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. 2nd floor has a comfortable loft and 4 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath. White Linen Cabinets and recessed lighting throughout. 2 car garage. Low maintenance backyard. Energy efficient home, tank-less water heater and many more. Award winning Edwin Rhodes Elementary, Walking distance to shopping centers and school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13878 Old Mill Avenue have any available units?
13878 Old Mill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13878 Old Mill Avenue have?
Some of 13878 Old Mill Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13878 Old Mill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13878 Old Mill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13878 Old Mill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13878 Old Mill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13878 Old Mill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13878 Old Mill Avenue offers parking.
Does 13878 Old Mill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13878 Old Mill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13878 Old Mill Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13878 Old Mill Avenue has a pool.
Does 13878 Old Mill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13878 Old Mill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13878 Old Mill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13878 Old Mill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside