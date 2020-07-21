All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 13858 Old Mill Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13858 Old Mill Ave
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

13858 Old Mill Ave

13858 Old Mill Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13858 Old Mill Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brand new home in the Stone brook Community with a pool in Chino by Century Communities. The home offers 2713 sq ft. of living space, 4 bedroom plus a separate office downstairs (can be use as 5 bedroom), Loft, 3 bath and 2 car garage, Great room, large gourmet kitchen , Separate eating area, big island, Whirlpool stainless steel Range Dishwasher Microwave. Big Master suite, Master Bathroom has a separate tub and shower,Large walk in closet and dual sinks, Covered patio, separate laundry room with cabinets , tank-less water heater. Expensive tile for all first floor. Walk to shopping centers, bank, fast food,great school district, and minutes to LA County line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13858 Old Mill Ave have any available units?
13858 Old Mill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13858 Old Mill Ave have?
Some of 13858 Old Mill Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13858 Old Mill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13858 Old Mill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13858 Old Mill Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13858 Old Mill Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13858 Old Mill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13858 Old Mill Ave offers parking.
Does 13858 Old Mill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13858 Old Mill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13858 Old Mill Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13858 Old Mill Ave has a pool.
Does 13858 Old Mill Ave have accessible units?
No, 13858 Old Mill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13858 Old Mill Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13858 Old Mill Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside