13811 Farmhouse Ave

Amenities

Beautiful brand new single family like PUD detached condo.home in the Stone brook Community with huge pool & SPA & BBQ in Chino by Century Communities. The house is located next to the Plaza where Stater Bros Grocery Store is the anchor tenant. The house has 1/2 bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms with all walk-in closets and 2 full baths upstairs. Spacious combo room for the convenience of daily family life. Brand new stainless kitchen appliances. Central cook island to provide big convenience for family members to enjoy their cooking. The house is equipped with a whole house fan to save energy during summers. Nicely designed bath rooms with modern faucets and counter tops. 2 separate garage. Clean and new carpet throughout the house. Walking distance to winning reward elementary school Edwin Rhodes, walking distance to Cyress Trails Park, walking distance to supermarket, bank, steak house, dentist, etc. Close to 83 and 60. Enjoy this sweet new home!