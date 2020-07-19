13253 Copra Avenue

Amenities

A must see Tri-level townhouse for lease in chino, 2 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms, 1378/sq of living space. First level has office space and Laundry space with Washerand Dryer. 2 car attached Garage, Second level has living room, Dining Area, Kitchen with all stainless Appliances, Including Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave/Hood and Dishwasher. Balcony just outside the Dining area and one just outside living. Two Master Bedrooms with good size Closets. Use of Association Pool and Spa is included. Available move-in date on 12/16/2018. Any questions please text to Michelle 9514548188. thanks!