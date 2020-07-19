All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13253 Copra Avenue

13253 Copra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13253 Copra Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
A must see Tri-level townhouse for lease in chino, 2 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms, 1378/sq of living space. First level has office space and Laundry space with Washerand Dryer. 2 car attached Garage, Second level has living room, Dining Area, Kitchen with all stainless Appliances, Including Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave/Hood and Dishwasher. Balcony just outside the Dining area and one just outside living. Two Master Bedrooms with good size Closets. Use of Association Pool and Spa is included. Available move-in date on 12/16/2018. Any questions please text to Michelle 9514548188. thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13253 Copra Avenue have any available units?
13253 Copra Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13253 Copra Avenue have?
Some of 13253 Copra Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13253 Copra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13253 Copra Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13253 Copra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13253 Copra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13253 Copra Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13253 Copra Avenue offers parking.
Does 13253 Copra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13253 Copra Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13253 Copra Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13253 Copra Avenue has a pool.
Does 13253 Copra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13253 Copra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13253 Copra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13253 Copra Avenue has units with dishwashers.
