All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 13115 12th St. - 13115.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13115 12th St. - 13115
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:44 PM

13115 12th St. - 13115

13115 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13115 12th Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a single story, 3 bed/2 bath front house with a 1 car garage, backyard, central air and heat, tile, and carpet in all bedrooms. No pets please. BRE 01038838.

If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant

Approval is subject to income verification, credit approval and verification of all other information on applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13115 12th St. - 13115 have any available units?
13115 12th St. - 13115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13115 12th St. - 13115 have?
Some of 13115 12th St. - 13115's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13115 12th St. - 13115 currently offering any rent specials?
13115 12th St. - 13115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13115 12th St. - 13115 pet-friendly?
No, 13115 12th St. - 13115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13115 12th St. - 13115 offer parking?
Yes, 13115 12th St. - 13115 offers parking.
Does 13115 12th St. - 13115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13115 12th St. - 13115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13115 12th St. - 13115 have a pool?
No, 13115 12th St. - 13115 does not have a pool.
Does 13115 12th St. - 13115 have accessible units?
No, 13115 12th St. - 13115 does not have accessible units.
Does 13115 12th St. - 13115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13115 12th St. - 13115 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside