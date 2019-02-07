13115 12th St. - 13115

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a single story, 3 bed/2 bath front house with a 1 car garage, backyard, central air and heat, tile, and carpet in all bedrooms. No pets please. BRE 01038838.



If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent

$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over

1 application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant



Approval is subject to income verification, credit approval and verification of all other information on applications.