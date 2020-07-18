All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 13014 Yorba Avenue - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13014 Yorba Avenue - A
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

13014 Yorba Avenue - A

13014 Yorba Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13014 Yorba Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a beautiful, newly remodeled townhouse located in the city of Chino. This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit offers new kitchen cabinets with white carrara quartz, all new stainless steel appliances with a gourmet hood, and recess lighting. The unit also includes newly installed ceramic tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. This open floor plan offers a cozy living area, dining room, and kitchen all within reach of eachother. A two car garage, driveway, laundry hookups and backyard is included. No pets please. DRE 01038838

IMPORTANT - Due to COVID 19, showings are limited. Please check photos and drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after viewing the photos and driving by, please call us to schedule an appointment. We ask that you please wear a masking during the showing for your safety and the safety of our staff.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

1 completed and signed application for each adult 18 years and older
$40.00 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years and older
Proof of income - provide verifiable proof that you make 3 times the rent
Copy of ID and SS
Approval is based on income verification, credit check and rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13014 Yorba Avenue - A have any available units?
13014 Yorba Avenue - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13014 Yorba Avenue - A have?
Some of 13014 Yorba Avenue - A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13014 Yorba Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
13014 Yorba Avenue - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13014 Yorba Avenue - A pet-friendly?
No, 13014 Yorba Avenue - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13014 Yorba Avenue - A offer parking?
Yes, 13014 Yorba Avenue - A offers parking.
Does 13014 Yorba Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13014 Yorba Avenue - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13014 Yorba Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 13014 Yorba Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 13014 Yorba Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 13014 Yorba Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 13014 Yorba Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13014 Yorba Avenue - A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside