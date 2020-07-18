13014 Yorba Avenue - A

Amenities

This is a beautiful, newly remodeled townhouse located in the city of Chino. This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit offers new kitchen cabinets with white carrara quartz, all new stainless steel appliances with a gourmet hood, and recess lighting. The unit also includes newly installed ceramic tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. This open floor plan offers a cozy living area, dining room, and kitchen all within reach of eachother. A two car garage, driveway, laundry hookups and backyard is included. No pets please. DRE 01038838



IMPORTANT - Due to COVID 19, showings are limited. Please check photos and drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after viewing the photos and driving by, please call us to schedule an appointment. We ask that you please wear a masking during the showing for your safety and the safety of our staff.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:



1 completed and signed application for each adult 18 years and older

$40.00 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years and older

Proof of income - provide verifiable proof that you make 3 times the rent

Copy of ID and SS

Approval is based on income verification, credit check and rental history