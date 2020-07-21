12862 Lewis Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bed, 1 bath single story home for rent in Chino. This property has been completely remodeled / upgraded and is absolutely beautiful. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,072 living sq. feet with central air/heat. Approaching the house, you will find the nicely landscaped yard with an extended porch area great for lounging on hot summer days. Enter the formal living room with hard wood floors that extend throughout the house. The kitchen has been completely upgraded with new Quartz countertops, new cabinets and new appliances. Down the hall, you will find the 3 bedrooms and bathroom. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans and have just been painted. The backyard is spacious offering lots of fruit trees. This charming property is located off Riverside Dr and Monte Vista in the City of Chino.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: None. Tenants pay all utilities

GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PETS: Small pets may be acceptable. Submit photo with applications