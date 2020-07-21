All apartments in Chino
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

12862 Lewis Avenue

Location

12862 Lewis Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Charming 3 bed, 1 bath single story home for rent in Chino. This property has been completely remodeled / upgraded and is absolutely beautiful. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,072 living sq. feet with central air/heat. Approaching the house, you will find the nicely landscaped yard with an extended porch area great for lounging on hot summer days. Enter the formal living room with hard wood floors that extend throughout the house. The kitchen has been completely upgraded with new Quartz countertops, new cabinets and new appliances. Down the hall, you will find the 3 bedrooms and bathroom. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans and have just been painted. The backyard is spacious offering lots of fruit trees. This charming property is located off Riverside Dr and Monte Vista in the City of Chino.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: None. Tenants pay all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PETS: Small pets may be acceptable. Submit photo with applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12862 Lewis Avenue have any available units?
12862 Lewis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12862 Lewis Avenue have?
Some of 12862 Lewis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12862 Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12862 Lewis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12862 Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12862 Lewis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12862 Lewis Avenue offer parking?
No, 12862 Lewis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12862 Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12862 Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12862 Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 12862 Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12862 Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12862 Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12862 Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12862 Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
