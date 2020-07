Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

This unit is in a gated community. It is on the second floor. Central heating and Air conditioning. Move-in condition. Two good size bedrooms. Renovated, updated bathroom. Newer water heater. No pets. Water and trash are paid by HOA. A lovely and cozy unit for you to enjoy: Community swimming pool, club house and on site laundry facility. One car port and an additional parking space. Quiet and friendly neighborhood. Close to shops and schools. Showings are by appointments only.